Water outages throughout the week for Williamstown Public Water Supply Scheme and the surround areas

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses on the Williamstown Public Water Supply Scheme and the surround areas of water outages throughout the week from the 21st of June to the 23rd of June
Tuesday 21st of June from 10:00am to 4:00 pm areas impacted: Brierfield, Lettera, Polleagh South and adjoining townlands
Wednesday 22nd of June from 10:00am to 4:00 pm areas impacted: Williamstown, Derrywade, Farm, Kilbeg and adjoining townlands
Thursday 23rd of June from 10:00am to 4:00 pm areas impacted: Williamstown
Please Note: Williamstown National School will not be effected
Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.