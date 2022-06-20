Water outages throughout the week for Williamstown Public Water Supply Scheme and the surround areas

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses on the Williamstown Public Water Supply Scheme and the surround areas of water outages throughout the week from the 21st of June to the 23rd of June

Tuesday 21st of June from 10:00am to 4:00 pm areas impacted: Brierfield, Lettera, Polleagh South and adjoining townlands

Wednesday 22nd of June from 10:00am to 4:00 pm areas impacted: Williamstown, Derrywade, Farm, Kilbeg and adjoining townlands

Thursday 23rd of June from 10:00am to 4:00 pm areas impacted: Williamstown

Please Note: Williamstown National School will not be effected

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.