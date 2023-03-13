Water outage on the Dunmore Glenamaddy Public Supply Scheme Tuesday 14th of March

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses on the Dunmore Glenamaddy Public Supply Scheme that there will be a water outage on Tuesday 14th of March from approximately 10am until 4pm to facilitate essential repairs to Ahaun Booster Pumps.

The following areas will be affected – Derreen Lower, Lissacarna, Castletown, Carrowntober West, and Kiltullagh.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these emergency works.

