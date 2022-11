Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in the surrounding areas of Headford of a water outage on Wednesday the 2nd of November from 10.00am to 4.00pm due to essential maintenance works.

The areas affected include Kilconly, Ratesh, Shrule, Liss, Gurraun, Logawannia, Rockwood, Corrandulla, Annaghdown, Ballyfruit GWS, Cloghanower GWS and Keekill GWS.

Please Note: Headford Town will not be affected