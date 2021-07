print

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise that there will be a water outage in the Moycullen area due to essential maintenance works from 10.00pm tonight (Thursday) until 4.00am. The affected area is south of Moycullen Village, and includes Pollagh, Tom na Sraithe and Cluain Dubh

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works