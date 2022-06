Country Life presented by Keith Fahy discusses the issues and concerns of the rural and agricultural community of County Galway? ⁠ ⁠ Farming in Ireland is undergoing a quiet revolution. Country Life delivers a diversity of views and opinions on the future of Irish farming and agriculture: climate change, EU policies and the need to adapt to survive all present huge challenges for Galway farmers right now.⁠ ⁠ Country life is a voice for the workers, farmers, food producers, fishermen, and all those working in this widespread community along with their representative organisations and industry journalists