Water outage in Craughwell today Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday

A water outage is scheduled in Craughwell today Tuesday & Wednesday from 9am to 4pm to facilitate watermain connection works at the Seefin Water Treatment Plant. An outage is also scheduled for Loughrea on Barrack Street, Fahy Gardens and customers of the scheme in East Loughrea to Seefin from midnight Tonight to 6am Wednesday. This is to facilitate watermain connection works at the Knockanima Water Treatment Plant. Some customers may not receive a full water supply for a further two to three hours after the water is switched back on while water returns to the network.

