Residents and businesses in Craughwell will be without a supply of water on Monday 5th December

Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Craughwell that they will be without a supply of water on Monday 5th December from approximately 10.30am until 5pm to facilitate leak repair works on the watermain network. The areas affected include Circle K Service Station, Dun Ard Estate, Killora Court, Glenntán na hAbhainn, Aggard, & Carrigeen.
Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.