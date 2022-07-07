Water Outage in Clonbur Village and Cong Road today 7th July

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Clonbur that due to essential leak repair works there will be a water outage on Thursday the 7th of July from 9am to 3pm. The affected area is Clonbur Village and a few miles out the Cong Road including Ballymaglancy and Carrowhekeen

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.

