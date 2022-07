Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in the Bushypark area of Galway that due to essential leak repair works there will be a water outage on Tuesday the 5th of July from 10:00am to 4:00pm. The affected area is along the N59 for a 2 mile stretch from the Glenlo Abbey towards Moycullen.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.