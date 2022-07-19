Water outage for residents and businesses served by the Carna Kilkieran water supply scheme and the Roundstone water supply scheme

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses that are served by the Carna Kilkieran water supply scheme and the Roundstone water supply scheme that they will be without a supply of water tonight, Tuesday July 19th, from approximately 11pm until 6am tomorrow morning. This overnight restriction is being put in place to allow water reservoir levels recover due to increased water usage in recent days.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused as a result of this restriction.