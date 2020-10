Residents and businesses on the Tuam Road, Athenry will be without a supply of water this evening, Thursday 15th October, due to a burst watermain. The area affected is from Londis Supermarket to the Roundabout including Lambert Court, Dun Rí, Cullairbaun, Parklands, Ard Esker, Caisleán Rí, and Garraí Glass. It is expected that the supply will be restored later tonight.

