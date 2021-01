print

“Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Oughterard that they will be without a supply of water tonight Wednesday 20th January from approximately 10pm until tomorrow morning at 5am Thursday 21st January to facilitate leak detection works on the existing watermain network. The areas affected include Portacarron Rd, Golf Course Rd, Lemonfield Rd and the Ardvarna Rd.