Moylough will be without a supply of water tomorrow

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Moylough and surrounding areas that they will experience water outages and reduced water pressure on Tuesday 27th April from approximately 9am until 5pm to facilitate essential works at Fiddaun Booster Pump House. The areas affected include Moylough, Annaghmore West, Springlawn, Creggauns, Cooloo Mountain, Carrowkeel, and the Elmhill and Mullaghmore Group Water Schemes. Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.