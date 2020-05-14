Water Notice – Moycullen

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents & businesses in Moycullen that they will be without a supply of water on Thursday 14th May from approximately 8 pm until 5 am on Friday 15th May to facilitate leak detection works on the existing water main network.

The areas affected include Moycullen Village Ballynahallia, Ballydotia, Leagaun & Homefarm. Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water regret any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.