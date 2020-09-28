Loughrea will be without a supply of water on Tuesday 29th

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Loughrea that they will be without a supply of water on Tuesday 29th September from approximately midnight until 5am on Wednesday 30th September to facilitate essential works at the Lake Road Water Treatment Plant and Seefin Water Treatment Plant. The areas affected include: Barrack Street, Fahey Gardens, consumers in east Loughrea to Seefin, and the Loughrea Rural Group Water Supply Scheme. Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.

