Lackagh will be without a supply of water today

Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Lackagh, Turloughmore and surrounding areas of Annagh Hill, Knockdoebeg, Bullaun Turloughrevagh, Ballbrone (including Coolrane Group Water Schemes), that there will be water outages from approximately 9am until 5pm on Tuesday the 28th of September 2021 to facilitate upgrading works at the Ballyglunnin water booster pumping station.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.