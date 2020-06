Irish Water and Galway County Council wish to advise that there will be a planned water outage in Carraroe on Thursday 25th June 2020 from 10pm till 4am on Friday 26th June 2020 to facilitate essential maintenance works.

The Townlands impacted are as follows: An Cheathru Rua Thuaidh, An Cheathru Rua Theas, and An Caoran Beag.