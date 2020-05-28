Ballymoe Will Be Without Water Tonight from 10 pm

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents & businesses in Ballymoe that they will be without a supply of water on Thursday 28th May from approximately 10pm until 4am on Friday 29th May to facilitate leak detection works on the existing watermain network.

The townlands affected include: Ballaghaugeag East & West, Ballyglass, Kilcooley, Knockogonnell, and Keelogesbeg.Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water regret any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.