Galway County Council and Irish Water wish to advise that due to a burst watermain Ballykeeran Bridge (near M6 plaza) there will be a water outage today while repair works are carried out. The affected area includes Ballykeeran, Carrabane, Caherhenryhoe, Booken and back towards Raford and up to the plaza.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused.