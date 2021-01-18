Letteragh Road and surrounding areas will be without water today

print

Irish Water and Galway City Council are carrying out repairs to a burst watermain on the Letteragh Road to restore water to customers in the area. Crews are working to repair this significant burst on the watermain as quickly and as safely as possible and in line with Covid-19 protocols. Repairs are expected to be completed by 7pm today. Customers in the following areas will be without water today while these essential repairs are taking place: Salthill, Lower Salthill, Dominick Street and West End of City Centre, Newcastle, University Road, St Mary’s Road, Taylor’s Hill, Kingston and southern end of Knocknacarra (South of Western Distributor Road), and surrounding areas.