Water disruption in Drum to facilitate leak detection

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents & businesses in Drum that they will experience disruption to their water supply on Wednesday 24th and Thursday 25th June from approximately 11pm until 4am each night to facilitate leak detection works on the existing watermain network. The areas affected include: Corr Chuilinn, An Drom Thiar, Poll na Cloiche, Lios an Gharrain, An Chorrbhuaile, and Aille.Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water regret any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.

