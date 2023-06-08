Uisce Éireann urges communities in Galway to conserve water 

Uisce Éireann is appealing to customers in Galway to be mindful of their water usage as increased domestic and commercial demand is being exacerbated by warm weather conditions.

The current dry spell has seen demand for water across the county increase significantly leading to production issues at water treatment plants.

Uisce Éireann’s Operations Lead Eoin Hughes is appealing to the public to be mindful of their water usage in order to avoid water shortages and reduced water pressure.

“Extended periods of dry weather place considerable demands on our water supplies. Several of our water treatment plants are operating at almost full capacity, so we are appealing to our customers to be mindful of their water usage and avoid non-essential use of the drinking water supply during this most recent period of dry weather. This will ensure there is enough water for everyone, including our tourists.

“Any reduction that customers can make in their usage can collectively result in significant supply improvements for all customers. I would ask that consumers in Galway play their part to help conserve water during this dry period and throughout the summer.”

Small changes can make a significant difference. By turning off the hose and avoiding power washing we can all help to protect our water supplies. There are lots of helpful tips for conserving water on water.ie. Customers can also check out the Uisce Éireann website where our conservation calculator (www.water.ie/calculator) allows people work out how much water they are currently saving and how they can conserve even more.

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Uisce Éireann 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie.

There are a number of easy steps people can take to reduce their water usage during the hot weather, including: