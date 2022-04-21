Tuam Road Athenry will be without supply of water

Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents on the Tuam Road, Athenry that they will be without a supply of water on Thursday 21st April, from approximately 2pm until 4pm to facilitate maintenance work on the watermain network. The following housing estates will be affected: Ard Esker, Parc na Rí, Gearraí Glas, and Caislean Rí.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.