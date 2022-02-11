Tuam Road, Athenry will be without supply of water today

Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses on the Tuam Road, Athenry that they will be without a supply of water today, Friday 11th February, until approximately 5pm due to a burst watermain in the area. The following estates are affected – Lambert Court, Ard Esker, Caislean Rí, Parc na RÍ, and Gearrai Glas.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these emergency works.”