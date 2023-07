Uisce Eireann and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents in Cloghanower and Kiltrasna in Headford that due to essential maintenance works there will be a water outage in the area between 10am and 4pm on Wednesday July 19th

Galway County Council working in partnership with Uisce Eireann wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused as a result.