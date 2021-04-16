Spiddal will be without a supply of water today

print

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Spiddal that due to a burst watermain they will be without a supply of water today Friday 16th April, from approximately 11am until 10pm this evening while repair works are carried out. The affected area is the Spiddal to Moycullen Road from the crossroads in Spiddal as far as Shannagurraun.

