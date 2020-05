Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents & businesses in Spiddal East (from Spiddal Village to Furbo Church) that they will experience intermittent interruptions to their water supply on Tuesday 19th May from approximately 10am until 4pm to facilitate leak detection works on the existing watermain network. The areas affected include Spiddal West, Spiddal East, Killough, Parc, Lippa, Derryloughaun West, Seershin, and Ballynahown.

print