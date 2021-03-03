Roscahill will be without supply of water today

print

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise that due to essential valve repair works at Roscahill, residents in the area will experience disruption to water supply today Wednesday 3rd while repair works are carried out. The water will be off in the Killaguile area and there will be low pressure in other areas of Roscahill. It is anticipated that water will be restored to customers by late afternoon.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused.