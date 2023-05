Uisce Éireann and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents in Moycullen that they will be without a supply of water on Tuesday 30th May, from approximately 9am until 5pm due to an ESB planned power outage which will affect the Moycullen Reservoir. The areas impacted include Knockrasser, Killagoola, Lettergunnet and surrounds

Galway County Council working in partnership with Uisce Éireann regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these works.