Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents in Castlelambert, Athenry that they will be without a supply of water today, Tuesday 25th October due to a burst watermain. The areas affected are Castlelambert, Moorpark No. 1 & 2 Group Water Schemes and surrounding areas.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these emergency works.