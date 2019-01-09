Current track
Residents & businesses in Barna South will be without a supply of water

Written by on 9 January 2019

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents & businesses in Barna South that they will be without a supply of water on Wednesday 9thJanuary from approximately 11pm until 4am on Thursday 10th January to facilitate leak detection works on the existing watermains.  The areas affected include: An Cnocan Carrach, An Lean Riabhach, Troscaigh Thoir, An Cheibh, Rinn na Mara, Ath an Ghlugair, An Baile Nua, an Forai Maola Thoir and An Leac Liath

