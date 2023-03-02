Residents and businesses served by the Dunmore-Glenamaddy water supply scheme may experience intermittent interruptions to their water supply

Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses served by the Dunmore-Glenamaddy water supply scheme that they may experience intermittent interruptions to their water supply on Thursday 2nd March from approximately 10pm until 4am on Friday 3rd March to facilitate leak detection works on the watermain network.

The areas affected include Killavoher, Carrowkeel, Gorteen, and Lissybroder.Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.