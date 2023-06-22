Residents and businesses in Moycullen will be without a supply of water today

Uisce Éireann and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Moycullen that they will be without a supply of water today, Thursday 22nd June due to a burst watermain. The areas affected are from Loughwell to the Reservoir in Moycullen, including Moycullen Village, Mountain Road, Furbo and surrounding areas. Works are underway to restore supply as soon as possible.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Uisce Éireann regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these emergency works.