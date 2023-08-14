Residents and businesses in Loughrea town will be without a supply of water until Wednesday

Uisce Éireann and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Loughrea town that they will be without a supply of water on Monday 14th and Wednesday 16th August from approximately 10am until 4pm both days to facilitate watermain rehabilitation works. The areas affected include Cross Street, Baunoge, Mount Pleasant, An Sruthán, and Portumna Road.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Uisce Éireann regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.