Uisce Éireann and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Letterfrack, Tully and surrounding areas that they will be without a supply of water from 11pm on Wednesday 7th June until 7am on Thursday 8th June, due to low water levels in the Distribution Reservoir and increased demand.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Uisce Éireann regrets any inconvenience that may be caused.