Who's coming for a spin? On The Live Wire this Friday Ronan will broadcast live while travelling in style on the Citylink Galway to Athlone bus. We'll have special guests and live music on the trip from the ever popular Rofi James. But, Ronan is looking for listeners to hop on the bus with him! If you fancy a spin to Athlone and back with Ronan, thanks to Citylink this Friday between 12 and 3pm, then comment below and tell us which friend you'd bring with you. Ronan will draw three winners on Wednesday. Our trip is all thanks to citylinkireland - Irish Citylink operate up to 22 daily multi-stop services linking Galway to Athlone, Dublin City & Airport and over 70 daily express services linking Galway to Dublin City & Airport, Limerick and Cork. Book online at citylink.ie. #OnTheBus #TheLIveWire #Citylink #