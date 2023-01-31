Residents and businesses in Kilcolgan and surrounding areas may experience reduced water pressure or loss of water supply

Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Kilcolgan and surrounding areas that they may experience reduced water pressure or loss of water supply tomorrow, Tuesday 31st January, due to a leak at Kilcolgan pumping station. The following areas may be affected Kilcolgan, Roveagh, Killeely, and Tyrone group water schemes, and towards Ballinderreen Village.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these emergency works.