Residents and businesses in Glenamaddy will experience intermittent interruptions to their water supply

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Glenamaddy that they will experience intermittent interruptions to their water supply on Thursday 1st April from approximately 10am until 3pm to facilitate step testing of watermains.
Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.
