Residents and businesses in Glenamaddy may experience reduced water pressure or loss of water supply today, Thursday 26th January

Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Glenamaddy that they may experience reduced water pressure or loss of water supply today, Thursday 26th January due to issues on the watermain network. Works are underway to locate and repair leaks, however, it may take a number of days before supply is fully restored to all areas.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these emergency works.