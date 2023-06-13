Residents and businesses in Corrandulla may experience interruption to their water supply tomorrow

Uisce Éireann and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Corrandulla that they may experience interruption to their water supply on Wednesday 14th June, from approximately 9am until 3pm to facilitate repair works on the watermain network near Peggy’s Bar. The areas affected include Aucloggeen, Tomnahulla, Bolisheen, and Glenrevagh

Galway County Council working in partnership with Uisce Éireann regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these emergency works