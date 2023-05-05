Residents and businesses in Ballinasloe will experience water outages or reduced water pressure today

Uisce Éireann and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Ballinasloe that they will experience water outage or reduced water pressure today, Friday 5th May, due to a burst watermain. The areas affected are Moher, Clontuskert and surrounding areas. A contractor is on site to carry out the repair works, it is expected to have supply restored later today.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Uisce Éireann regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these emergency works.