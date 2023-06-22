Residents and businesses in Ballinasloe will experience intermittent interruption to their water supply tonight

Uisce Éireann and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Ballinasloe that they will experience intermittent interruption to their water supply on Thursday 22nd June, from approximately 10pm until 4am on Friday 23rd June, to facilitate leak detection works on the watermain network. The areas affected are Garbally Demense, Mackney & surrounding area.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Uisce Éireann regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these works.