Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to remind residents and businesses in Gort that a precautionary boil water notice remains in place until further notice following issues at the water treatment plant earlier this week. Full details of the Boil Water Notice are available on the Irish Water website (www.water.ie) .

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these works.