The M17-M18 motorway operator, “DirectRoute”, advise that there will be a planned single lane closure on the M17 Northbound carriageway only, between the M6 Rathmorrisey Interchange (Junction 18) and M17 Annagh Hill (Junction 19), tomorrow for One day only from 9am to 3pm The fast-lane will be closed to facilitate road cleaning works and there will be minimal impact to journey times.

