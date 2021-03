print

Galway County Council would like to inform residents in the Ballindeerren/Kinvara area that there will be a planned disruption to the local water supply on Wednesday the 31stMarch, from 8am to 6pm.

This is to facilitate planned watermain works as part of the ongoing road improvements on the N67. The areas affected include the townlands of Dungory, Cartron, Gortaboy, Toreen, Ballymore, Pollagh, & Mulroog