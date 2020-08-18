Oranmore will be without a supply of water this evening

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Oranmore that they will be without a supply of water on Tuesday 18th August from approximately 8pm until 3am on Wednesday 19th August to facilitate repair works on the existing watermain network.

The area affected is the Dublin Road, from Oranmore Community Centre to Derrydonnell. Group Water Supply Schemes in this area will also be affected.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.