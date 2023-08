Uisce Éireann and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses served by the Tully Public Water Supply Scheme that night-time restrictions will be in place from Monday 28th to Wednesday 30th August (3 nights). Water will be off from 11pm each night until 7am following morning.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Uisce Éireann regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these disruptions to the water supply.