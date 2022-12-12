Moylough Town and surrounding areas will be without a supply of water today

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents and businesses in Moylough Town and surrounding areas of Annaghmore West, Springlawn, Creggaurs, Cooloo Mountain, Carrowkeel (including Elmhill & Mullaghmore Group Water Schemes), that there will be water outages today, Monday 12th December from approximately 11am until 9pm due to a burst watermain.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by these emergency works.

