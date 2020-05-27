Moycullen Will Be Without Water Supply Today 27th May

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise residents & businesses in Moycullen that they will be without a supply of water on Wednesday 27th May from approximately 10 pm until 4 am on Thursday 28th May to facilitate leak detection works on the existing watermain network. The townlands affected include: Boleynasruhaun, Brownville, Attyshonock, Pollagh, Tonacurragh, Clooniff, Aubwee, Tooreeny, Ballycuirke West, Addragool, Kylebroghlan, Gortyloughlin and Moycullen. Housing Estates affected: Limistear, Cnoc na Coille and Concan Rua.

