Moycullen will be without a supply of water today

Irish Water and Galway County Council, Water Services wish to advise residents in Moycullen that they will be without a supply of water today, Friday 22nd April, due to a burst watermain in the area. Supply will be restored to the village of Moycullen shortly but residents in the Barna Road area will be without water until approximately 2pm. There is significant flooding near the Barna Road so motorists should approach the area with caution.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these essential works.